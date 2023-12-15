Türkiye, Albania Express Committment To Consolidating, Deepening Strategic Partnership In All Areas

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye and Albania are committed to strengthening and enhancing their strategic partnership in all areas at bilateral, regional, and global levels, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"As two NATO Allies and EU candidate countries, Türkiye and Albania are net contributors to preserving peace and stability in the Balkans," said a joint statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries.

"Close collaboration in regional and international organizations will be continued," it added.

Friday marked the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Albania. This milestone has been celebrated through conferences, exhibitions, and concerts organized in Ankara and Tirana, according to the ministry.

"Türkiye-Albania relations derive their strength from shared history and strong social and cultural bonds," the statement said.

"Based on this deep-rooted background, bilateral relations were elevated to Strategic Partnership with the signature of Joint Political Declaration for Establishing High-Level Cooperation Council by President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Mr. Edi Rama on 6 January 2021."

The“exemplary solidarity” demonstrated by the people of Türkiye and Albania after the devastating earthquakes that claimed many lives in both countries is a“point of honour,” the ministry said.

Türkiye and Albania share a "common vision" for a "prosperous future" in the region, it added.