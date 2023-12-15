Türkiye, Albania Express Committment To Consolidating, Deepening Strategic Partnership In All Areas

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye and Albania are committed to strengthening and enhancing
their strategic partnership in all areas at bilateral, regional,
and global levels, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
"As two NATO Allies and EU candidate countries, Türkiye and
Albania are net contributors to preserving peace and stability in
the Balkans," said a joint statement issued by the Turkish Foreign
Ministry on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the
establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries.
"Close collaboration in regional and international organizations
will be continued," it added.
Friday marked the 100th anniversary of the establishment of
diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Albania. This milestone
has been celebrated through conferences, exhibitions, and concerts
organized in Ankara and Tirana, according to the ministry.
"Türkiye-Albania relations derive their strength from shared
history and strong social and cultural bonds," the statement
said.
"Based on this deep-rooted background, bilateral relations were
elevated to Strategic Partnership with the signature of Joint
Political Declaration for Establishing High-Level Cooperation
Council by President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister
Mr. Edi Rama on 6 January 2021."
The“exemplary solidarity” demonstrated by the people of Türkiye
and Albania after the devastating earthquakes that claimed many
lives in both countries is a“point of honour,” the ministry
said.
Türkiye and Albania share a "common vision" for a "prosperous
future" in the region, it added.
MENAFN15122023000195011045ID1107605264
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.