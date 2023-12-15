               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Rovaniemi: 7 Places To Visit At Santa Claus' Home-Town


12/15/2023 2:00:50 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rovaniemi, nestled in Finnish Lapland and straddling the Arctic Circle, is renowned as the official hometown of Santa Claus. With its Arctic allure, the Santa Claus Village, and a spectrum of natural wonders from the Midnight Sun to the Northern Lights, Rovaniemi beckons as a captivating destination blending festive magic and Arctic marvels

Rovaniemi: 7 places to visit at Santa Claus' home-town

Rovaniemi, Arctic jewel on the Finnish Lapland, is Santa's hometown. With the Arctic Circle's magic and natural wonders, it's a unique blend of enchantment and polar beauty

Arctic Circle Crossing

Rovaniemi is situated on the Arctic Circle, making it one of the best places to experience the magic of the Arctic. Visitors can cross the Arctic Circle and receive a certificate

Santa Claus Village

It offers attractions as Santa's Office, where you can meet Santa himself, and the Santa Claus Post Office, where you can send postcards stamped with the Arctic Circle postmark

Arktikum Science Centre and Museum

For those interested in Arctic region's culture, nature, history, the Arktikum is a must-visit. It is impressive science center, museum that gives insights into Arctic way of life

Midnight Sun and Polar Nights

Rovaniemi experiences the phenomenon of the Midnight Sun in summer, where the sun doesn't set for several weeks. During winter, the Polar Nights bring extended periods of darkness

Northern Lights

Rovaniemi is an excellent place to witness the mesmerizing Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis

Sampo Icebreaker Cruises

The Sampo is an icebreaker ship that takes visitors on an unforgettable journey through the frozen waters of the Gulf of Bothnia

Ranua Wildlife Park

Just a short drive from Rovaniemi, Ranua Wildlife Park is the northernmost zoo in world, home to a variety of Arctic animals, including polar bears, Arctic foxes, and snowy owls

