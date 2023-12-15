Girija Kumari Madhu: A Mother's Unyielding Spirit Transforms Lives At Khelo India Para Games 2023

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Amid the grandeur and spectacle of the Khelo India Para Games 2023, a heartwarming narrative unfolds-one of compassion, resilience, and a mother's unwavering dedication to changing lives. Girija Kumari Madhu, an unassuming housewife turned catalyst for change, has emerged as a beacon of hope for over 1400 children battling Cerebral Palsy.

Cerebral Palsy (CP), a neurological disorder affecting body movement and muscle coordination, often leaves its young victims marginalized and neglected in society. In the shadows of the grand sporting event, Girija stands as a testament to the transformative power of kindness and determination.

Three years ago, Girija, a football enthusiast since her teenage years, discovered the world of Cerebral Palsy football during a meeting with the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Driven by her personal experiences and a deep-seated belief in the power of sports, she resolved to make a difference in the lives of CP-affected children.

"The conditions of these kids are really horrible. Their parents lock these kids in one room and do not let them come out or meet other people due to fear of embarrassment. They do not receive proper education. I thought if my kids weren't normal, then I would have also quietly suffered along with them. So, I told myself I have to do something about it," shares Girija.

Undeterred by the lack of recognition and financial support, Girija founded the Cerebral Palsy Football Association of Kerala (CPSAK). Her selfless efforts bore fruit as Kerala, under her guidance, showcased a stunning performance, scoring 21 goals without reply against Punjab and repeating the feat against Jharkhand at the Khelo India Para Games.

Girija's journey is a testament to the power of one individual's determination. The association, initially unsupported by the Kerala State Sports Council, faced financial challenges. Still, Girija, a graduate from the FIFA-CIES international program in sports management, mortgaged her gold ornaments to ensure the 20 CP kids received the necessary training and sustenance.

"She is a very special and unique woman. Someone with zero funding can do so much is absolutely amazing. Her grit and determination inspire us as a national federation," praises Kavita Suresh, the general secretary of CPSFI.

Girija's commitment extends beyond the playing field. Recognizing the potential in these children, she established the Amogha Foundation to provide them with essential life skills. The foundation focuses on upskilling in areas such as data analytics, graphic designing, and fine arts, ensuring these kids can forge their paths to financial independence.

The Khelo India Para Games have become a platform for Girija and her team to showcase the capabilities of these remarkable youngsters. The foundation's story, highlighted by a local newspaper, attracted the attention of the Buimerc Foundation, which stepped in to fund the training and travel expenses of the Kerala team members.

"The Khelo India Para Games have been a great opportunity. These Games are the right catalyst to foster a sports revolution. The Sports Authority of India has been very supportive, and to see our team travel to Delhi and play with so many other special athletes is a dream come true," expresses Girija.

The story doesn't end there. The Oorjja Foundation, based in Ernakulam, has pledged support in securing placements for these special kids, further opening doors to a brighter future.

As Girija Kumari Madhu and her team continue to make waves at the Khelo India Para Games 2023, their journey exemplifies the transformative power of compassion and the enduring impact one person can have on the lives of many. Girija's story is not just about sports; it's about resilience, hope, and the boundless possibilities that unfold when one person decides to fight for a cause greater than themselves.

