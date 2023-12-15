Somalia To Sign Treaty Of Accession With The East African Community Today

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The Federal Republic of Somalia is inching closer to joining the East African Community with the Horn of Africa nation scheduled to sign a Treaty of Accession with the bloc at State House, Entebbe, Uganda today.



The Treaty of Accession will be signed by Somalia's President Sheikh Hassan Mohamud and the Chairperson of the Summit of EAC Heads of State, H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, who is also the President of the Republic of South Sudan.



The signing ceremony will be witnessed by Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Also in attendance will be the EAC Secretary General, Hon. (Dr.) Peter Mutuku Mathuki, among other dignitaries.



The Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State at their 23rd

Ordinary Meeting held in Arusha, Tanzania on 24th

November, 2023 considered the Report of the EAC Council of Ministers on the Negotiations with the Federal Republic of Somalia into the EAC, and resolved to admit Somalia as a full member of the Community.



The Summit further designated the Chairperson of the Summit, H.E. Mayardit, to agree with Somalia on when to sign the Treaty of Accession of Somalia into the Community.



The Summit further directed that within six (6) months after the signing of the Treaty of Accession, Somalia shall be required to deposit the instrument of ratification with the Secretary General.



The Heads of State also directed the EAC Council of Ministers to develop a roadmap for the integration of Somalia into the Community and report progress to the next meeting of the Summit.



Other Partner States in Africa's fastest integrating bloc are the Republic of Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of Kenya, Republic of Rwanda, Republic of South Sudan, Republic of Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of East African Community.--br- src="" alt="East African Community" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo