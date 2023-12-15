Arabian Automobiles Unveils Renault Triple 5 Offer

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Renault of Arabian Automobiles, the exclusive Renault dealer serving Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates and a flagship company under the AW Rostamani Group umbrella, is excited to introduce an offer of multiple fives, designed to elevate the buying experience.

Under this campaign, interested parties can enjoy three remarkable benefits when purchasing a Renault Koleos or Duster. These benefits include a generous 5-year service package, providing peace of mind. In addition, there is a comprehensive 5-year warranty, ensuring long-term satisfaction and security. Renault of Arabian Automobiles also guarantees AED 5,000 in trade-in support, making upgrading more accessible than ever before.

The Renault Koleos is a luxury SUV with a powerful design, offering an athletic profile, robust front end, and distinctive C-Shape LED Daytime Running Lights. Inside, it provides a spacious cabin with ventilated seats, customizable ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof, coupled with advanced technology like an 8.7′′ touchscreen tablet with the R-Link 2 multimedia and navigation system. The all-new Renault Duster is a modest, unstoppable SUV with a robust and modern exterior design, delivering excellent pickup and impressive fuel efficiency. Its interior features adjustable seats and an ergonomic dashboard for passenger comfort.

This is available starting from December 8th, extending throughout the entire month, with the possibility of an extension based on the exceptional response it generates.

About Arabian Automobiles Company:

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious 'Dubai Quality Gold Award' by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won 'Best Performing Brand' in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company's 'Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates:



New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 4 INFINITI and 2 Renault

6 pre-owned car showrooms

Central Logistics Centre at Dubai Industrial City

Service centres: 10 Nissan, 4 INFINITI, and 3 Renault

60-minute Express Service

9 spare parts outlets Arabian Automobiles is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified.