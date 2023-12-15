Pindam REVIEW: Is Sriram Srikanth, Kushee's Horror Movie, Worth Your Money? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pindam, the latest horror-thriller in Telugu, was released on December 15 to positive reviews. This genre film has been in cinemas for a long time and stars renowned performers such as Sriram Srikanth, Kushee in her Telugu debut, Srinivas Avasarala, and Easwari Rao. Saikiran Daida's directorial debut is Pindam.

According to reports, the film features a historical setting and is set in two time periods: the 1930s and the 1990s. After a lengthy absence, actor Sriram has returned to the Telugu cinema as a major hero. The theatrical trailer for the film was fascinating and frightening enough to assemble horror film aficionados. The film had a positive reception at the box office.

A terrible spirit begins to reveal its horrible deeds against a family who has moved into the isolated house. The spirit has taken possession of the six-year-old silent girl. Annamma, a demonologist who believes in negative energy, enters the situation. She and her team band together to find a solution to the child's plight. Pindam X (Twitter) Evaluation

Horror film fans couldn't wait to see Pindam on the big screen since the producers were so confident in it. They even issued a warning to youngsters and pregnant people not to view the film. As a result, excited moviegoers who saw the first Pindam showing expressed their thoughts on the film via their social media accounts. Could you take a look at them down below?



Pindam Cast

Srikanth Sriram, Kushee Ravi, Easwari Rao, Srinivas Avasarala, Ravi Varma, Manik Reddy, Baby Chaitra, Baby Leisha, Vijayalakshmi, and Srilatha play major parts in the film. Pindam Team Saikiran Daida wrote and directed Pindam.



Yeshwanth Daggumati produced the film under his Kalaahi Media label. Krishna Saurabh Surampalli created the whole soundtrack and music for the film. The camera was operated by Sathish Manoharan, and Sirish Prasad edited the film.