Russia Seeks BRICS Alliance For Climate Goals

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russia has expressed its intention to form a united front with BRICS nations on global climate issues following the conclusion of the COP28 negotiations in Dubai.



The BRICS group, traditionally including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will expand in 2024 to include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Ethiopia, and Egypt.



Russia, set to lead BRIC next year, aims to consolidate efforts and approaches in climate matters within this bloc.



During COP28, Russian Deputy Minister of Economy Ilya Torosov highlighted Russia's commitment to the climate agenda.



Despite facing international sanctions and shifting its economic focus away from the European Union, Russia still prioritizes decarbonization.



The sanctions, resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, target various economic sectors, including banking and technology imports.



Nevertheless, Russia remains a key player in global energy markets, contributing significantly to the supply of oil, gas, and nuclear fuel.







Russia's future plans involve increasing renewable energy use by 2030. This includes maintaining hydroelectric, nuclear plants, and natural gas while reducing reliance on coal.



As part of this strategy, Russia is establishing a climate monitoring service focusing on oceans, permafrost, desertification, and carbon absorption.



The COP28 negotiations ended with a landmark agreement committing to a transition away from fossil fuels.



Countries are urged to shift energy systems away from polluting fuels in a fair and orderly manner.



Russia has welcomed the outcomes of the negotiations and looks forward to the next summit in Azerbaijan, another major oil producer.

