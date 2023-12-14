Relieved Of CM's Role, Shivraj Has A 'Field' Day At His Farm

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 15 (IANS) A day after the new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took charge of the office, his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen ploughing his field on a tractor.

Chouhan, who always projected himself as a 'kisan ka beta' (son of a farmer) drove a tractor in his field in Vidisha on Thursday.

He also updated his social media bio, which now reads 'bhai aur mama' (brother and maternal uncle) along with 'Former Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh'.

The former Chief Minister earned the 'bhai and mama' titles due to his women-centric flagship schemes, especially the 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana' and the 'Ladli Behna Yojana'.

The kind of support Chouhan received from the people was also visible during the new Chief Minister's oath ceremony on Wednesday at Bhopal's Lal Parade ground, where the crowd was seen chanting Shivraj's name while Yadav was taking the oath.

Later, when Chouhan came out from the Lal Parade Ground, a large crowd stopped his convoy and forced him to step out of his car. Many supporters turned emotional as Chouhan waved goodbye to them.

