Turkmen Post Lowers Freight Transportation Rates

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 14. Turkmenistan's postal communication company 'Turkmen Post' has
reduced tariffs for cargo transportation services, Trend reports.
According to official information, the cost is determined by the
distance between the shipping point and the delivery address.
The company's freight offices operate throughout Turkmenistan,
using new technologies and standards of service provision, which
helps to quickly send and receive large and small cargoes.
Freight offices are located at the railway stations of the
capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, and the administrative centers
of the regions, where parcels and cargoes of various sizes and
weights are sent and received daily.
The services of cargo departments include fast unloading of
parcels of various weights, including furniture, household
appliances, other items and materials.
Meanwhile, the internal development of cargo transportation in
Turkmenistan is acquiring new dynamic contours, supported by the
rapid economic growth of the country.
In the context of the active development of transport
infrastructure and modern logistics solutions, there is an
increased efficiency of freight transportation, ensuring the
efficient movement of goods of various categories and contributing
to the sustainable development of the national business sector.
