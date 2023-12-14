Turkmen Post Lowers Freight Transportation Rates

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 14. Turkmenistan's postal communication company 'Turkmen Post' has reduced tariffs for cargo transportation services, Trend reports.

According to official information, the cost is determined by the distance between the shipping point and the delivery address.

The company's freight offices operate throughout Turkmenistan, using new technologies and standards of service provision, which helps to quickly send and receive large and small cargoes.

Freight offices are located at the railway stations of the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, and the administrative centers of the regions, where parcels and cargoes of various sizes and weights are sent and received daily.

The services of cargo departments include fast unloading of parcels of various weights, including furniture, household appliances, other items and materials.

Meanwhile, the internal development of cargo transportation in Turkmenistan is acquiring new dynamic contours, supported by the rapid economic growth of the country.

In the context of the active development of transport infrastructure and modern logistics solutions, there is an increased efficiency of freight transportation, ensuring the efficient movement of goods of various categories and contributing to the sustainable development of the national business sector.

