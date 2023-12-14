Corporate And Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Rise In November

North American corporate requests totaled 5,907 in November, which is up 4.3% on a monthly basis. On a year-over-year basis, North American corporate requests closed the month up 15.9% over year ago totals. The monthly volume increase was driven by a 5.6% increase in request volume for corporate debt and a 3.1% increase in requests for U.S. corporate equity identifiers. November also saw a 5.1% increase in request volume for short-term certificates of deposit (CDs) with maturities of less than one year, while request volumes for long-term CDs (maturities greater than one year) fell 9.0%.

Municipal request volume rose for a second straight month in November. The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – climbed 2.7% versus October totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes are down 6.0%. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 146 new CUSIP requests in November, followed by California (72) and Indiana (70).

“As we head into the final stretch of 2023 with lingering uncertainty about the future of interest rates, municipal and corporate issuers have ratcheted-up new issuance activity,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS.“Overall, corporate CUSIP request volumes have been strong throughout the rising rate environment and look to end the year in positive territory, but municipal volumes are likely to end the year down vs. what we saw in 2022.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs rose 37.4% in November while international debt CUSIP requests rose 9.0%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests are down 14.9% and international debt CUSIP requests are down 9.4%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for November, please click here .

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through November 2023: