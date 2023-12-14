Azerbaijan Disagrees With Armenia About Troop Withdrawal From Border - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan does
not agree with the Armenian Foreign Minister's opinion on
withdrawal of troops from the border, Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister
Hakan Fidan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.
The minister said it was particularly confusing to take any
elements out of the issues discussed during the talks and present
them in a special order.
"The concept of army withdrawal is unacceptable. Azerbaijan's
borders are now being defended by the Azerbaijani Army. The
Azerbaijani Army did not arrive at someone's request or invitation;
rather, after 30 years of occupation, it liberated its homeland and
is now defending its borders," he noted.
"Another point is that only Azerbaijani soldiers can guard
Azerbaijan's borders. The Armenian side is well aware of
Azerbaijan's resolute stance. It would be preferable if Armenia
approached our recommendations constructively, as this would allow
us to achieve beneficial results," Bayramov added.
