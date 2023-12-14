Apollo Supply Chain Enters Into An Agreement With Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles To Manage Their Logistics Across India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 13, 2023: Apollo Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd., an integrated logistics solutions provider, has announced its partnership with Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL), the parent company of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, known for fusion of vintage aesthetics and modern engineering. This collaboration aims at optimizing the logistics of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, bringing efficiency, and ensuring seamless distribution of their motorcycles across India with improved availability.



Under this partnership, Apollo Supply Chain will undertake the logistics management for Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, including transportation of finished goods from the manufacturing plant to various delivery points and multi-echelon inventory management. Additionally, Apollo Supply Chain will have the responsibility to manage the operations of in-plant warehouse and various transit vehicle points located across India to ensure seamless movement of these motorcycles across the supply network.



This strategic partnership brings numerous benefits to both Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles and its customers. As part of the assignment, various transit vehicle points are identified to enable hub and spoke operations and bring in efficiencies in logistics operations. Primary distribution cost is optimised using specialised trailers designed to carry high loads. For secondary distribution, tech solutions such as load and route optimisation tools are utilised to maximize vehicle space utilisation and minimize vehicle travel distance and time through efficient route planning.



"Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen the PAN India motorcycle distribution of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles' by introducing innovative logistics solutions. We are confident that this will optimise the transportation cost to service dealers and improve the delivery turnaround time (TAT).” - Mr. Raaja Kanwar, Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Supply Chain.”



Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ashish Joshi, CEO Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles said,“At Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, we're excited to partner with Apollo Supply Chain in our quest to surpass customer expectations by building a robust distribution network. This collaboration allows us to streamline operations, achieve cost efficiency, and ergo, enhance the customer experience. With Apollo's innovative solutions, including routing and load optimization tools, we're committed to delivering swift, uncompromised service and ensuring faster delivery times and improved inventory availability."



CLPL in association with Apollo Supply Chain, aims to improve service to its customers (dealers) located all across India while optimising the transportation cost.





About Apollo Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd.:



Apollo Supply Chain, part of the Apollo Group, is a leading contract logistics service provider in India. More than 150+ companies have partnered with ASC for its supply chain solutions including transportation and distribution, warehousing, fulfilment services, inventory management, and numerous value-added services. ASC provides end-to-end supply chain solutions across different industries – Automotive, Hi-tech and Electronics, Retail and E-commerce, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals. Further, we have enabled efficiencies in our clients' supply-chain operations through technology-led solutions. With a customer-centric approach, Apollo Supply Chain aims to optimize the logistics operations of its customers through innovative solutions.





About Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles:



Jawa is an iconic motorcycle brand currently manufactured and marketed in India by Classic Legends Pvt Ltd.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...