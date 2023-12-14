4Th Session Of ECO/UNECE Coordinating Committee On Trans-Caspian Corridor Took Place

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 4th Session of the ECO/UNECE Coordinating Committee on the
Trans-Caspian Corridor and the Almaty-Istambul Corridor was held in
Geneva, Azernews reports.
The 4th session of the Coordination Committee of the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation/United Nations Economic
Commission for Europe (ECO/UNECE) on the Trans-Caspian Corridor and
the Almaty-Istambul corridor was held in Geneva in hybrid mode.
Regarding the TRACECA website, the Deputy Chairman of the
Working Group on Transport Trends and Economics Burak Aycan, and
the Director of the Transport Division of the ECO Secretariat Akbar
Hodai addressed the participants of the session by welcoming
remarks.
The representatives of the ECO Secretariat then made
presentations on the outcomes of the activities of the Secretariat
since the last session held in Baku in July 2023. The meeting was
attended by the members of the Steering Committee, including
representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Islamic Republic of
Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan, as well as
invited representatives of partner organisations.
According to the agenda, the Coordination Committee members -
representatives of railway administrations, customs, and ministries
of transport from the above-mentioned countries - shared with the
participants an update on the latest developments and activities in
support of the Coordination Committee's work.
Within the framework of the presentation, the Secretary General
of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission
(PS IGC) TRACECA Aset Asavbaev noted the work carried out by the
Permanent Secretariat on piloting the electronic CIM/SMGS
consignment note, in particular, the regular meeting of the working
group on the application of the CIM/SMGS consignment note and
consistent transition to its electronic analog (discussion of legal
and technical aspects), informal meeting of IT-experts of railways
(discussion of the current status of information exchange between
the five countries), and the informal meeting of the IT-experts of
railways (discussion of the current status of information exchange
between the five countries).
The session also included an exchange of information on the
adoption of the Unified Railway Law, developments related to
TIR/eTIR, and other aspects of digitalisation and their relevance
for the Trans-Caspian Corridor and the Almaty-Stambul corridor.
