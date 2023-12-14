Kapital Bank Continues Its Private Cash Loan Campaign For The New Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) As previously announced, Azerbaijan's first digital bank,
Kapital Bank, has launched its private cash loan campaign for the
New Year. Within the campaign running until December 30th, 2023,
every 100th customer given a cash loan will get a gift in the
amount of 100 AZN for a loan payment.
To benefit from this campaign, you can apply both online or
visit the nearest bank branch. Apart from that, you can get a
discount of 2% upon applying for the loan online. It should be
noted that the campaign can be used only once.
For more information about the campaingn:
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA
Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan
with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more
detailed information about the Bank's products and services, please
refer to website, 196 Call Centre or the
Bank's various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan
visit , for
a Birbank installment card visit .
