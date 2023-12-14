Printemps Doha Hosts H.O.G.® On The Occasion Of Launch Of Outdoor Terrace Of Wild And The Moon Café*

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Printemps Doha has recently hosted a special event in cooperation with the H.O.G.® (Harley Owners Group® - the largest factory sponsored motorcycle enthusiast organization in the world)'s Qatar Chapter members, in celebration of the opening of the launch of outdoor terrace of Wild and the Moon Café and in conjunction with Movember (Prostate Cancer Awareness Month).

The evening commenced with a warm reception signaling the launch of outdoor terrace of the famed Wild and the Moon Cafe in Printemps Doha in the presence of about 50 riders, enjoying Wild & The Moon signature detox juices and healthy bites, before moving to Georgian restaurant Mosavali for an enjoyable, upscale diner where authentic Georgian food was served, and lively speeches were given. The night concluded with an exciting raffle draw.

The event was attended by a host of sponsors who contributed to the success of this event, including Dip Master services & Trading, represented by Mr. Fahd, also a member of the Qatar Chapter, and West Bay Medicare – represented by Qatar Chapter Professor Ertan. Dr. Emadeleen Fahmi Alkasaby gave an inspiring speech about prostate cancer awareness and its preventative steps while appreciation certificates were also distributed to all sponsors and guests had the chance to win several exciting prizes form the sponsors present.

The largest luxury department store

The printemps department store was founded in 1865 in Paris by Jules Gallozzo, the famed retailer, and is one of the largest leading department stores in France.

For the first time ever, the famous store leaves the capital of light to launch its first branch exclusively in Qatar, to become "Printemps Doha" the largest luxury department store in the Middle East, boasting more than 40,000 square meters, in a strategic location within "Doha Oasis", one of the largest and leading investment projects in Msheireb.

International fashion collections

Printemps Doha is a global high-end fashion, beauty and luxury department store, featuring more than 600 international brands including 200 exclusive brands, and the department also showcases the world's most renowned brands under one roof including: Louis Vuitton, Dior, Valentino, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Balmain. In addition to an internationally collection of women's RTW, evening wear, wedding dresses, men's and children's fashion, jewelry and precious watches, high-end accessories, skin care and beauty products, the department store also features home furniture and modern technologies.

The world of fashion, and luxury entertainment

Doha Oasis is strategically located in the heart of Doha, next to a vibrant modern area in Msheireb, and minutes away from major tourist attractions and public transport. Doha Oasis is an integrated destination offering highly upscale and luxurious experiences, as well as distinctive entertainment, and located next to the largest department store in the Middle East "Printemps Doha".

Doha Oasis is a renowned landmark and an unparalleled social hub for guests of all ages, who are looking for exciting entertaining experiences, a la carte dining, and high-end shopping at Printemps Doha, the oval shape of the Doha Oasis is complemented by its unique and distinctive offering of tourist attractions and high-end services, including:

A five-star high-end hotel

Banyan Tree, the upscale five-star Hotel, with its modern design, featuring comfortable and luxurious accommodations. It also offers its guests a global dining experience in a luxurious setting, as well as luxurious lounges and private clubs.

An exciting multi-sensory cinematic experience

The dazzling VOX Cinema complex, featuring 19 screens and offering a mix of experiences. Immersive and highly exciting; including the huge IMAX Mega screen designed to show the best and most celebrated movies, and to achieve an exciting cinematic multi-sensory experience, 4DX screens are available, and the complex also includes bowling alleys.

The largest indoor theme park

Quest, Qatar's largest indoor theme park, holds the Guinness World Record, where cutting-edge technology meets imagination through a collection of more than 40 thrilling rides and virtual reality and augmented reality simulations, as well as various other entertainment areas, which the entire family can enjoy.

*H.O.G.® (Harley Owners Group® - the largest factory sponsored motorcycle enthusiast organization in the world)*

H.O.G.® (Harley Owners Group® - the largest factory sponsored motorcycle enthusiast organization in the world), was established in 20026 when the Harley-Davidson dealership first opened in Doha, introducing weekly rides and monthly events with its members.