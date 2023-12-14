Azerbaijani Gas Supply To Serbia Sparks Expansion Of Southern Gas Corridor's Geography

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The recent
inauguration of the Interconnector Bulgaria-Serbia (IBS) will
facilitate the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor's
geographical reach as Azerbaijani gas begins to flow into Serbia, a
source in Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry told Trend .
The source emphasized that the launch of IBS represents a
significant step in diversifying Europe's gas market, with Serbia
becoming a new partner in this endeavor.
"The introduction of Azerbaijani gas to Serbia through IBS will
increase the number of countries importing gas from Azerbaijan.
This expansion aligns with Azerbaijan's mission to be Europe's
reliable energy partner, enhancing its role in bolstering the
continent's energy security," the source explained.
Highlighting the broader impact, the source mentioned that this
project will grant Serbia access to new gas markets. Additionally,
the interconnector will enable gas flow to Central and Eastern
Europe, contributing to the ongoing expansion of the Southern Gas
Corridor beyond its initial routes.
The source underscored collaborative efforts by key entities,
including Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ
(Hungary), Eurstream (Slovakia), and Azerbaijan's state oil company
SOCAR. They signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Encouraging
Cooperation on April 25 in Sofia, laying the groundwork for future
interconnectors and creating prospects for transporting Azerbaijani
gas to more countries.
The gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Serbia (IBS) was
inaugurated December 10. It connects the gas transmission networks
of the two countries, diversifying supply routes and improving
regional market integration. IBS will allow Serbia to get access to
Azerbaijani gas.
Its completion is a major achievement of regional cooperation in
the Central and South-Eastern Europe energy connectivity (CESEC)
initiative and a project of key importance in the current
geopolitical context. One important factor is that it will open
Serbia's gas market for non-Russian gas sources.
The pipeline from the town of Novi Iskar (BG) to Niš (SR) via
the Dimitrovgrad border point, with a total length of approximately
170 km, was recognised under EU energy infrastructure rules as a
Project of Common Interest. It has received more than €83 million
of EU funding through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), plus
structural funds for the Bulgarian Section and support from the
EU's Instrument of Pre-Accession for the Serbian part. Following
its construction, the gas interconnection will have an annual
capacity of 1.8 bcm with a reverse flow capability.
