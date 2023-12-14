AFG College With The University Of Aberdeen Holds Graduation Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: AFG College with the University of Aberdeen held the graduation of students who successfully completed their programmes of study here in Qatar.

The event was held to recognise the years of hard work and dedication of students from a number of programmes offered at the campus in Doha.

The ceremony was a grand celebration which was attended by several dignitaries from across the local and international spectrum including Sheikh Nawaf Bin Nasser Al Thani, Chairman of NBK Holding, Sheikha Anwar Bint Nawaf Al Thani, CEO of Al Faleh Educational Holding, representatives of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar and other dignitaries.

Students and honoured guests were joined by representatives from the University of Aberdeen, AFG faculty, staff, parents, in addition to family and friends of graduates. The ceremony was officiated by Professor George Boyne, University of Aberdeen Principal & Vice Chancellor who had travelled from Scotland to be part of the illustrious celebration.

The occasion offered the audience an opportunity to reflect on the hard work of those graduating, who included an array of students from a range of nationalities and cultural backgrounds. This truly demonstrated the global reach of the quality education being offered at AFG College.

AFG College CEO, Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani said:“It is always such an honour and privilege for me to witness the graduation ceremony of our graduates, who have all worked tirelessly to complete their qualifications. As we gather here today, it is important that we congratulate the graduates, whilst appreciating the encouragement they have received from their families and guests who have supported them during this extraordinary journey. I am confident that each of those crossing the stage today will go on to future success, and I wish them all the best in their future careers and endeavours, whether it be here in Doha or overseas.”