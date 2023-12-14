Molecular Partners To Present At 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference And Swiss Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place from January 8-11, 2024 in San Francisco, CA. In addition, members of Molecular Partners' leadership team will participate in upcoming investor events in Switzerland during January 2024.

Conference Presentation Details

The 42 nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Presenter: Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer

Time: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 11:15 am/ ET (5:15 pm CET)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference

Presenter: Alexander Zürcher, Chief Operating Officer

Time: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 10:30am ET (4:30pm CET)

Location: Bad Ragaz, Switzerland

Conference Participation Details

The Octavian Seminar

January 11-13, 2024

Location: Davos, Switzerland

All webcast presentations will be made available on the Molecular Partners website .

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of oncology and infectious disease and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. . Find us on LinkedIn and X: @MolecularPrtnrs .

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, SVP Investor Relations & Strategy

Concord, Massachusetts, U.S.

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Laura Jeanbart, PhD, Head of Portfolio Management & Communications

Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland

Tel: +41 44 575 19 35

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

