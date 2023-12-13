Hang Lung's Center Residences In Wuxi Marks Major Milestone With Topping-Out Ceremony

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) WUXI, CHINA & HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 December 2023 - Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Center Residences in Wuxi, a new project under its premium serviced residences brand, held a topping out ceremony, marking a pivotal milestone for Center 66 Phase 2 development. The ceremony was hosted by Mr. Louis Tong, Deputy Director – Project Management; Mr. Tsz Chuen Cheng, Deputy General Manager – Project Management; and Ms. Doris Poon, Deputy General Manager – Center 66 of Hang Lung Properties; with Mr. Zi Chuan Zhou, Deputy Secretary of Liangxi District in Wuxi and District Mayor; Mr. Da Yan Xia, Executive Deputy Director of East China Sub-bureau of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau and Mr Ning Liu, Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group (East China).





(First row) Mr. Louis Tong, Deputy Director – Project Management (4th from the left); Mr. Tsz Chuen Cheng, Deputy General Manager – Project Management (3rd from the right); Ms. Doris Poon, Deputy General Manager – Center 66 in Wuxi (2nd from the left); Mr. Zi Chuan Zhou, Deputy Secretary of Liangxi District in Wuxi and District Mayor (4th from the right); Mr. Da Yan Xia, Executive Deputy Director of East China Sub-bureau of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau (3rd from the left) and (Second row) Mr. Guo Ning Liu, Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group (East China) (1st from the left), officiate the topping out ceremony of Center Residences in Wuxi

Mr. Louis Tong, Deputy Director – Project Management of Hang Lung Properties, said, "As we celebrate the topping out of Center Residences, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the project's development, including government departments, our main contractor, and sub-contractors. It has been an honor to collaborate with many hard-working parties on this construction achievement and to commemorate this important milestone. The distinguished and unique Center Residences in Wuxi will infuse vitality into the local community, further elevating the premium positioning of Center 66 and establishing it as the 'Pulse of the City.'"





Aerial view of Center Residences under construction

Center Residences is situated in the historically vibrant commercial district in Wuxi's city center and comprises two high-rise towers with a total gross floor area of around 100,000 square meters. It offers approximately 570 housing units, 1,000 car parking spaces, a world-class clubhouse, and comprehensive activity areas. Designed by internationally renowned and award-winning architects and designers, the project's architecture, landscape, and interiors, which garnered a 2023 MUSE Design Awards Gold winner within the Architectural Design – Residential category, present a modern interpretation of the historical and cultural surroundings. Upon its completion, Center Residences will introduce fresh and internationally inspired lifestyle elements into the community. Furthermore, in 2020, the project received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold pre-certifications from the U.S. Green Building Council for Core and Shell Development and New Construction and Major Renovations under the LEED v4: Building Design and Construction (LEED BD+C) rating system, demonstrating Hang Lung's commitment to sustainable development.



Adhering to the company's motto of We Do It Well , Center Residences aims to create compelling spaces that enrich lives through outstanding architectural design and high-quality services. With its prime location in the city center, seamless connectivity network, and abundant supporting resources, Center Residences is poised to become synonymous with premium living experiences in Wuxi.







Hashtag: #HangLungProperties

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Hang Lung Properties Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the“66” brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the“Pulse of the City”. Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well .



For more information, please visit .



MENAFN13122023003551001712ID1107592743