Dezhou Pingyuan County, Shandong Province: Train Brings“Inland Port”

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) At 2:00 PM on November 17, 2023, with the sound of the train whistle, the“Pingyuan” sea-rail intermodal container train, carrying 60 standard export containers, slowly started and headed towards Qingdao Port.







The train departed from Jitie (Pingyuan) Logistics Park.“During regular times, the place is bustling with cranes, giving people the feeling of being at a port,” said Liu Shuang, the business manager.“The company was established in March 2016, and with the joint efforts of the local government and the company, Dezhou's first sea-rail intermodal container train, the 'Pingyuan,' was officially launched that same month,” she said. At that time, more and more companies responded to the Belt and Road Initiative, actively seeking opportunities to“go global,” which made Liu Shuang see a bright future for sea-rail intermodal transportation.

In May 2016, the departure and arrival times of the“Pingyuan” train were included in the national railway timetable adjustment. With the scheduled operation, the train was assigned a number, fixed route, and fixed departure time. Regardless of weather conditions or cargo volume, the train would depart and arrive on time.







Since November 2016, the“Pingyuan” train has been operating twice daily.“In the morning, empty containers from Qingdao Port arrive in Pingyuan, and in the afternoon, containers loaded with goods depart to Qingdao Port. This saves tens of millions of logistics costs for surrounding companies, enhances their product competitiveness, and contributes to the county's tax revenue,” Liu Shuang explained. The significant cost advantages and reliable transportation methods have attracted numerous companies from various regions.

“With the increasing influence, our company's business has expanded beyond Pingyuan County and Dezhou City. Within a radius of 150 kilometers centered around Pingyuan, our sea-rail intermodal transportation has advantages, and we have partnered with over 300 companies,” Liu Shuang introduced.







Currently, the construction of the Dezhou International Land Port project in Jitie (Pingyuan) Logistics Park is in its final stages. The new customs supervision station, warehouses, and information systems are awaiting acceptance and commissioning. After the completion of the international land port, Dezhou Customs will be stationed there, with pre-arrival port functions, enabling“one-time customs declaration, clearance, inspection, and release” for import and export goods, eliminating the need for secondary inspections at the exit port.“Building an international land port means that our services will continue to upgrade. We can directly transport products from the doorstep of production enterprises to the doorstep of processing enterprises, achieving 'door-to-door' delivery and reducing transportation and personnel costs,” Liu Shuang explained.

Since 2022, Jitie (Pingyuan) Logistics Park has also opened the China-Vietnam, China-Laos, and China-Europe freight train routes.“This means that Pingyuan, this small city, has achieved connectivity with the Belt and Road Initiative through railways,” Liu Shuang said.

“In the seven years since the launch of the 'Pingyuan' train, it has operated more than 2,500 trains, transporting over 150,000 containers. As we enter the next golden decade of jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative, we will provide high-quality services for more companies to 'go global',” Liu Shuang said.