Lok Sabha Security Breach: Outburst After Allegations That BJP MP Pratap Simha Issued Visitor Pass To Intruder

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament, a shocking security breach occurred on Wednesday when two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and disrupted proceedings by deploying tear gas canisters, prompting chaos and a temporary adjournment of the House.

As Zero Hour was in progress, one person leaped over the benches of the Lok Sabha, while another dangled from the public gallery, releasing tear gas. Quick action by Lok Sabha members and watch and ward staff led to the overpowering and subsequent arrest of the intruders. The House was adjourned until 2 pm, highlighting the severity of the security breach.

According to reports, the two intruders have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D reportedly hailing from Karnataka's Mysuru. Allegations also surfaced that the Parliament visitors pass to Sagar Sharma was issued by BJP MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha.

“Two people jumped from the public gallery, and there was smoke. There was chaos all around. Both of them were overpowered by security officials. One of the persons had a pass. I guess his name was Sagar from Mysuru. He was the guest of BJP's Mysuru MP Pratap Simha,” said MP Danish Ali who was recently sacked from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The alleged connection between the intruders and the recommending Member of Parliament has sparked a massive outburst on social media and questions about the vetting process and the criteria used for approving individuals to enter such a sensitive area was raised.



Various news channels broadcasted footage of Sagar's pass, revealing that it was issued upon the request of Pratap Simha's office. This revelation has sparked suspicions that the intruders may have deceived authorities when applying for their passes, especially considering their slogans appeared to be directed at the Narendra Modi government.

Seeking passes through Members of Parliament is a customary practice for students, researchers, and the general public interested in witnessing the legislative process. Currently, the specific method employed by the two men to acquire passes for the visitor's gallery remains unclear.

"BJP MP Pratap Simha deserves imprisonment and suspension from Parliament," wrote one user on X. Another added, "Is this a political attack? The name of the person who entered and attacked the Parliament is said to be Sagar Sharma and his pass was issued by Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha... What does this mean?"

"Attackers of Parliament came on visitor pass of BJP MP and close friend of Narendra Modi, Pratap Simha. It was Congress MP and Rahul Gandhi's close aide Gurjeet Singh Aujla risked his life and kept pushing the attackers outside," added another user on X.

The two intruders were apprehended for their actions as they leaped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery, releasing yellow smoke from canisters. Video footage captures one of the individuals attempting to rush towards the Speaker's chair, only to be restrained by fellow MPs. The detainees were heard chanting the slogan "tanashahi nahi chalegi," translating to "dictatorship will not work."

Following the Parliament breach, another pair of protestors, a man and a woman, identified as 42-year-old Neelam and 25-year-old Amol Shinde discharged smoke canisters at Vijay Chowk near the Parliament, echoing the same slogans. MPs from various political affiliations joined forces in unequivocally denouncing the breach, expressing collective apprehension about the evident security lapse.

Sharing details of the security breach, Congress MP P Chidambaram said, "Zero Hour was going on in the House. I was waiting for my turn to speak. Suddenly, it appeared that one person had fallen down from the visitors gallery. Then we realised that it was a deliberate act of him jumping into the well. There was another person, both of them pulled out canisters which were emitting yellow smoke."

The shocking security breach occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the horrifying attack on the Parliament where a group of five Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked the Parliament complex, killing nine people, including eight security personnel.