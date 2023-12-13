Kuwait Amb. To South Africa Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador Salem Al-Shibli presented his credentials as an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait on Wednesday to the Acting President of the honorary missions in International Relations and Cooperation Ministry (DIRCO) Luvuyo Ndimeni.

The two sides also delved into relations between the two countries, Kuwait Embassy in South Africa said in a statement.

Ambassador Al-Shibli noted on the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, which will celebrate 30th anniversary of relations in 2024.

Ndimeni expressed his sincere wishes and success for the ambassador in his duties, and in serving the interest of the two countries and peoples. (end)

