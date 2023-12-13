UNICEF: Crises Derive Children From Education In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) affirmed Wednesday that the overlapping and severe crises in Lebanon continue to escalate and depriving children of education and forcing many to work.

Children in Lebanon are facing increasing deterioration in most aspects of their lives, in addition to psychological burdens especially in southern Lebanon because it is affected by the surrounding conflict, stated UNICEF in a report.

The report noted that 26 percent of families confirmed that their children are not able to go to school due to dozens shutting down in southern Lebanon since last October due to the Israeli occupation' attacks, which affected more than 6,000 students.

The report also indicated a decrease in spending on health care for 8 out of 10 families, and an increase in the number of families that are sending their children under the age of 18 to work, and that 84 percent of families had to borrow money or buy on credit to obtain basic food supplies.

UNICEF explained that within its program to respond to escalating crises, it sought to support more than 1,070 public schools in Lebanon, facilitate the enrollment of more than 400,000 children, and support more than 190,000 children (Lebanese and Syrian refugees) in public schools and provide inoculation to more than 600 thousand children across Lebanon, and provided many other social, health and legal services.

UNICEF called on the Lebanese government to show its commitment to the provisions of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and take firm measures to support and protect children in Lebanon, ensure their access to basic services, and double efforts to ensure that every child goes to school and remains protected from physical and psychological harm. (end)

