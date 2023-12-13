(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If you dad or husband is a former shipyard worker at the Boston Navy Yard or a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Massachusetts, please make receiving the best possible compensation results a top priority and call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. Joe Belluck is one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys and he and his remarkable team consistently get the best compensation results for their clients.

"We know the internet is loaded with dishonest ads about mesothelioma compensation typically sponsored by law firms that broker people with mesothelioma to other law firms. Belluck & Fox has an office in Boston, and Joe Belluck's team has decades worth of experience getting superior compensation results their clients in Massachusetts. Joe is extremely experienced in assisting shipyard workers and or navy veterans who now have mesothelioma and he gets results for his clients.

"Before a former shipyard worker or Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Massachusetts or their family retains the services of a lawyer for compensation-please call attorney Joe Belluck at 866-714-6466."

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Massachusetts to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Worcester, Lowell, Cambridge. New Bedford or anywhere else in Massachusetts.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Massachusetts or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"



If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

