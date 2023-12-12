(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The 22nd iteration of the 'Clean UAE' expedition, inaugurated on December 5th, has reached a significant milestone with its current stop in Abu Dhabi, the nation's capital, on December 12th.

This impactful cycle was carried out under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment with relevant support from Abu Dhabi Municipality represented by Al Shahama centre.

In Abu Dhabi, the campaign saw an impressive turnout, with 1,500 individuals converging at various locations, clad in the specially designed campaign cotton T-shirts and Caps. Armed with reusable cotton gloves and biodegradable plastic bags, these participants embarked on a mission to make a difference. Together, they successfully gathered 6,500 kg of waste, meticulously cleaning over 5.5 km2 across Al Ghantoot (Al Layan Area) and Shahama area.

Ms. Habiba Al Marashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming campaign, stating:

“As we continue the remarkable journey of the 22nd cycle of the Clean UAE Campaign, we are not merely cleaning our surroundings; we are contributing to shaping the future of our nation. Under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, this campaign is a testament to the UAE's commitment to environmental excellence. It is a collective endeavour that reflects the spirit of unity and responsibility ingrained in our society. Together, we will create a lasting impact, leaving behind a legacy of sustainability for generations to come.”

In her closing statement Mrs. Al Mar'ashi also expressed her thanks to the supporters of the campaign – Abu Dhabi City Municipality represented by Al Shahama Municipality Center for their collaboration and commitment.

The Emirates Environmental Group expresses heartfelt gratitude for the generous support received from the campaign's Sponsors and Supporters. We extend our appreciation to our Main Sponsor, McDonald's UAE, and esteemed Co-Sponsors Abu Dhabi Terminals, Dubai Investments, Farnek, and Gulf International Bank for their steadfast commitment to the cause. Special acknowledgment is extended to Support Sponsor CANPACK for their invaluable contributions.

We also recognise the significant impact of Supporting Entities Al Ain Water, Almarai, Aster DM Healthcare, Byrne Equipment Rental, Fujairah Plastic Factories, Golden Loaf, and Golden Spike. Their contributions have played a pivotal role in advancing the objectives of the“Clean UAE” Campaign.

Our heartfelt thanks go to Media Partner Gulf News and CSR Partner Arabia CSR Network for their integral roles in ensuring the remarkable success of this cycle of the campaign. Their support has been instrumental in spreading awareness and inspiring active participation in this impactful nationwide initiative.

The campaign is poised to extend its impact across all Emirates on the following dates, urging the community to actively participate and contribute to the collective effort:



13th December – Ras Al Khaimah

14th December – Ajman 16th December – Dubai (Culmination of the Clean UAE Campaign)

As an accredited body of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), EEG ensures to align its activities and programmes with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The Clean UAE campaigns are aligned to the following SDGs: Goal #3: Good Health and Well-being, Goal #11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; Goal #12: Responsible Consumption and Production; Goal #13: Climate Action; Goal #15: Life on Land and Goal #17: Partnerships for Goals.

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).