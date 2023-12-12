Kuwait Airways Passes IOSA Program

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways said Tuesday it has successfully passed the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) Program.

Kuwait's national carrier said in a press release that the IOSA Program certificate is one of the significant criteria for evaluating the safety of aviation industry, adding that it greatly contributes to improving the performance of safety and leading to cost-savings.

It added that to be IATA members, airlines must obtain this program's certificate, which is based on the assessment of risks and promotion of audit efficiency, and aims at developing aviation safety.

The IOSA Program is an internationally recognized and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline.

The IOSA audit creates a standard that is comparable on a world-wide basis, enabling and maximizing the joint use of audit reports.

This has saved the industry over 6,400 redundant audits and continues to lead to extensive cost-savings for IOSA participating airlines. All IATA members are IOSA registered and must remain registered to maintain IATA membership.

Kuwait Airways was established in 1953 and operated its maiden flight on March 16, 1954. It is wholly owned by the government of Kuwait. (end)

