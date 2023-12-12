JAF Officer Killed In Line Of Duty Laid To Rest

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra) -- Army Officer Iyad Abdul Hamid Nuaimi, who was killed in the line of duty in the eastern military zone early Tuesday, was laid to rest in Irbid.Wrapped in the Jordanian flag, officer Nuaimi was given a military funeral, attended by senior officials from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), comrades-in-arms, civic officials, and group of citizens.The army offered condolences to the fallen officer's family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.Officer Nuaimi was killed and another comrade-in-arms was wounded in an early Tuesday clash with smugglers along the Syria-Jordan border, a military source reported.