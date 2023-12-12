20% Of Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus In Qatar Have Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease: Study

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: A recent study conducted by researchers from Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) in collaboration with researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar (WCM-Q) revealed that 20% of type 2 diabetes patients in Qatar have atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, otherwise known as ASCVD, equivalent to one in every five individuals with type 2 diabetes.

Senior Consultant Endocrinologist at HMC and a key investigator in the study, Dr. Amin Jayyousi, explained that the PACT MEA study was conducted in collaboration with Novo Nordisk in seven countries in the MENA region, including Qatar. The aim of the study was to identify the prevalence of ASCVD among diabetic patients.



The study results serve as a warning, urging healthcare providers to take necessary steps in caring for and educating type 2 diabetes patients to reduce the increasing rates of ASCVD.



This involves emphasizing the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, maintaining regular physical activity, undergoing periodic blood sugar checks, and following physicians' advice.

It is worth to mention that Qatar is one of the countries with high rates of type 2 diabetes incidence.

Senior Consultant Endocrinologist at HMC and a key investigator in the PACT MEA study, Dr. Tarik Elhadd, explained that the prevalence of heart disease among type 2 diabetes patients is attributed to elevated cholesterol levels and increased fat accumulation in the heart's blood vessels and arteries due to type 2 diabetes, leading to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and heart attacks. Additionally, diabetes prevents adequate blood flow to the heart, impairing its normal function.

"The study presents an opportunity to highlight the importance of collaboration among healthcare institutions in the country. This collaboration aims to curb the spread of diabetes and reduce its related complications through ongoing research and scientific endeavors led by experts and specialists," added Dr. Elhadd.

Professor of Medicine at WCM-Q and the lead investigator of the study in Qatar, Prof. Rayaz Malik, stated that the study included patients over 18 years old diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at least six months before study entry.

"This was a unique study. It demonstrated that with effective collaboration across the region, we can generate novel data to highlight the high prevalence of type 2 diabetes and ASCVD in Qatar," said Prof. Malik.

The study generated unique and valuable information on the burden of ASCVD and type 2 diabetes mellitus in the region, and therefore, it has been published in 'Circulation,' a leading scientific journal in the field of cardiovascular diseases.