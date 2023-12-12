Computronix And Archistar Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Alliance will leverage the robust capabilities of POSSE PLS and eCheck solutions, giving government agencies the tools needed to fast-track permitting outcomes.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Government software solution provider Computronix has formed a strategic partnership with Australian proptech innovator Archistar to integrate the latter's AI-based eCheck toolset within the POSSE PLS - Permitting and Licensing System . A powerful compliance check technology, eCheck uses AI to make more than 90 complex checks against local building codes and regulations in just seconds. Following its seamless integration with POSSE PLS, Computronix's end-to-end solution for municipal planning, permitting, inspection, licensing, and code enforcement, eCheck will simplify and streamline the review process for builders, architects, designers, planners, and building surveyors alike - providing rich 3D visual feedback on all pertinent code-compliance checks.



Archistar CEO & Founder, Dr Ben Coorey, said: "Archistar is committed to empowering cities and municipalities worldwide with advanced technology to effectively tackle the global housing supply crisis. We are proud to partner with Computronix, a company renowned for its award-winning, service-centric approach to serving government clients. By harmonizing the strengths of POSSE PLS and eCheck, we are set to revolutionize the way cities assess and approve permits, delivering faster building permits, enhanced transparency and an enriched experience for government officials and submitters alike."

Gord Meeberg, VP of Business Development for Computronix, adds, "In Archistar, we recognize a corporate culture much like our own: one dedicated to building innovative solutions designed to fundamentally streamline permitting processes for community planners and builders. POSSE PLS with eCheck will leverage the robust capabilities of both award-winning solutions, giving government agencies the leading-edge tools needed to fast-track municipal planning and permitting outcomes, to meet affordable housing targets and exceed economic development objectives."

In addition to the integration of their complimentary and compatible technologies, Archistar and Computronix have agreed to work together to jointly promote their respective solutions to community development leaders worldwide.

Leveraging artificial intelligence to assess planning rules and restrictions on land plots, eCheck streamlines the plan review process, creating rapid compliance checks that can be used to accelerate the design and building process. In tandem with the award-winning POSSE PLS system, this offering represents a powerful total product solution for government leaders keen to fast-track community development processes to facilitate increased affordable housing supply.

About Computronix: Computronix is a leading provider of transformative software solutions for land management, alcohol beverage control, enterprise licensing, gaming control and workflow management. Winner of 22 national and international awards, including the Smithsonian Institution's collection of ground-breaking software, our POSSE Platform is a wholly integrated and fully realized product suite. A true service-centric organization, exemplified in our 100% Project Success rate and industry-leading employee retention rate, Computronix is proud to serve major government clients representing over 100 million citizens from Honolulu to Halifax.

About Archistar: Founded by Dr. Benjamin Coorey, a global expert in 3D generative design, Archistar is the world's leading digital platform for the Property Industry. The platform combines architectural design with artificial intelligence to inform decision-making in property and is used by agents, developers, architects, government planners and homeowners nationwide. Since launching in 2018, Archistar has grown rapidly, listed in the AFR Top 100 fastest-growing companies in Australia for three years in a row, with notable clients including Mirvac, Ernst & Young, Brookfield and JLL.

