National Minorities Make Up For Nearly 20% Of Ukraine's Population - Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, about 20% of the population represent various national minorities.

That's according to the Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience, Ihor Lossovsky, who spoke at a press conference at the Media Center Ukraine-Ukrinform.

"Approximately 20% of the population of Ukraine is made up of national minorities. By the number of all national minorities, which is about 130 according to the last census, Ukraine is one of the most multi-ethnic countries in Europe, to say the least. All national minorities of Ukraine have demonstrated that they are Ukrainians first and foremost. They represent different communities, but they are Ukrainians. Many of them proved themselves in the military field as well...And they also demonstrated themselves in another field of countering the Russian aggressor. In particular, humanitarian, volunteer, and media work," said Lossovsky.

He noted that during foreign visits, it is constantly emphasized that Ukraine is united, and that national minorities contribute to this unity significantly.

"For our part, we also work to protect the interests of our national minorities. We are reforming the legislation of Ukraine. In recent months, we have been actively working on this with other central executive bodies. Reforming the legislation in the field of national minorities is one of the recommendations of the European Commission in connection with Ukraine's EU member candidate status," Lossovsky added.

He expressed hope that European institutions will appreciate Ukraine's work in this area.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed off the law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine taking into account the expert assessment of the Council of Europe and its bodies regarding the rights of national minorities (communities) in certain areas.