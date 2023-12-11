Ukraine Exports Over 13.9M T Of Grains, Pulses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the 2023/2024 marketing year (MY) (from July 1 to December 8, 2023), Ukraine exported 13.9 million tons of grains and legumes.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In the current MY Ukraine has already exported 6.1 million tons of wheat, 897,000 tons of barley, 900 tons of rye, and 6.8 million tons of corn.

For comparison, from July 1 to December 9, 2022/2023, Ukraine exported nearly 19 million tons of grains and pulses, including 7.2 million tons of wheat, 1.5 million tons of barley, 12,200 tons of rye, and 10.2 million tons of corn.

Ukrainian farmers harvest 78M t ofs, oilseeds

In the first eight days of December 2023, Ukraine exported 824,000 tons of grains and pulses (1.1 million tons in the first nine days of December last year), including 194,000 tons of wheat (392,000 tons in December last year), 23,000 tons of barley (36,000 tons), and 605,000 tons of corn (659,000 tons). In December of this year and last year, Ukraine did not export rye.

In 2023/2024 MY, Ukraine exported 51,800 tons of flour (from July 1 to December 8, 2022/2023 MY, 59,800 tons were exported).

Ukraine exports over 13 t of

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine exported almost 49 million tons of grains and legumes in 2022/2023 MY (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).