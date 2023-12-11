Afghanistan Exports $70 Million Worth Of Hing Plant

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Afghanistan has announced that they have exported Hing plants worth 70 million dollars to foreign countries in the past six months.

The Bakhtar News Agency, under the control of the Taliban, reported on Monday, citing the Ministry of Industry and Trade, about this matter.

According to the ministry, the Hing plant has been exported to countries like the United States, India, Uzbekistan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the cultivation of the Hing plant among farmers has increased in recent years.

It is worth mentioning that this plant is mainly cultivated in the provinces of Faryab, Samangan, Baghlan, Jowzjan, Balkh, Kunduz and in the northern and northeastern parts of the country.



This plant contains effective medicinal compounds and is primarily used in the production of antibiotics.

India is one of the largest buyers of this plant in Afghanistan, where the price of a kilogram of Hing price in the markets is currently around a hundred dollars.

