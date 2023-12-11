Tragic Gas Explosion Injures 10, Including Children, In Karak

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Ten individuals, including children, suffered injuries in a gas explosion involving a plastic bag at a residence in Karak.
The incident occurred in Banda Daud Shah, leading to a house catching fire due to the gas bag explosion. Those injured include Samad (10 years old), son of Zafar Khan; Haris (11 years old), son of Razi Khan; Ayyan (10 years old), son of Shahid Nawaz; Faizullah (18 years old), son of Sher Azam, and others.
Also Read: Love in the Face of Judgment: Society's Bias Against Socioeconomic Differences in Marriage
Four children among the injured are in critical condition and have been promptly transported to Peshawar, while the rest are receiving treatment at a local hospital. Despite bans in various areas, locals continue to use gas in large plastic bags.
In another unfortunate incident, a fire erupted inside a room in a house in Islampura near Gajju Khan in Mardan.
The incident resulted in the tragic death of one-year-old Zimal, daughter of Zain. Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 dispatched firefighters and a medical team to the location, where they rescued the trapped girl and shifted her to DHQ Hospital.
MENAFN11122023000189011041ID1107570117
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.