Tanzania: Dodoma To Host World Bee Day

DODOMA, Dec 11 (NNN-DAILYNEWS) - Tanzania's Capital City-Dodoma, is expected for the first-time to host next year's World Bee Day (WBD) scheduled for May 20, 2024, the government has confirmed.

The confirmation was made here by the Assistant Director of Beekeeping Development from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Daniel Pancras during a special forum convened to set up preliminary preparations for hosting the crucial global event.

The round table forum which was recently convened in Dodoma was coordinated by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism in collaboration with the Office of the Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), attracting different experts and stakeholders in the beekeeping vale chain sector.

Pancras, who also serves as the chairperson of the selected special committee for the preparation of the event said during the meeting that due to the importance of the day and considering that the bee keeping sector play a vital role in the country's economic growth, environmental conservation and food security, they have realised that it is imperative to start initial preparations to mark the day in a unique style that will attract attendees from different parts of the globe.

On May 20, 2024, the globe will come together to mark World Bee Day 2024.

This isn't just a day to marvel at these buzzing beauties; it's a call to action-a day to realise how bees are integral to many of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

World Bee Day 2024 seeks to elevate this message, shedding light on the myriad ways bees contribute to global aspirations.

May 20 was chosen as WBD by the United Nations in honour of the birthday of Anton Janša, the pioneer of beekeeping in the 18th century.

Designated by the United Nations, WBD seeks to inform and educate people about honey bees and their impact on biodiversity.

It is estimated that one out of every three mouthfuls of food we eat depends on honey bees through pollination process.

But honey bees are facing extinction, with a 2021 report by the Centre for Biological Diversity and the Bombus Pollinators Association of Law Students finding that American honey bees had decreased by some 89 per cent.

Pancras informed that, in Tanzania, the sector was growing at an impressive pace as records depict that at least 2million people are currently engaging in beekeeping activities, the vital development which, apart from improving their livelihoods, plays meaningful contributions towards the nation's economic gains.

“The sixth phase government considers beekeeping among the vital economic sectors, that's why several initiatives are being undertaken to improve the performance of the sector as many others are in the pipeline,” noted Salvatory Mashamba, the Dodoma Regional Natural Resources Officer.

Mashamba added that the event will go in tandem with exhibitions of diverse products from beekeeping, but also, will serve a purpose to prepare the country to host the 50th edition of the global apiculture summit, the International Federation of Beekeepers' Associations (APIMONDIA) to be staged in 2027 in Tanzania.

APIMONDIA is the global organisation whose mandate is to promote beekeeping and everything to do with bees, an organisation that has been in existence since 1895. - NNN-DAILYNEWS