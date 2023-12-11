SOF Destroy Russian Command And Observation Post In Oleshky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the left bank of the Kherson region, in the temporarily occupied Oleshky, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a command and observation post of Russian troops.

The command of the Special Operations Forces reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.



During reconnaissance operations, operators of one of the SOF units established the location of the command and observation post of Russian troops in Oleshky.

The enemy target was struck by the attack UAVs. The command and observation post was destroyed to the ground.

region comes under enemy fire 84 times, two injure

As reported, in the Donetsk direction, the Special Operations Forces destroyed an enemy ammunition depot and a Grad multiple rocket launcher system using an attack drone.