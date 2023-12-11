Lulu Group International, Gallery Five Home Announce Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LuLu Group International and Gallery Five Home announce a pioneering partnership set to redefine luxury living experiences across Qatar and the broader GCC countries.

LuLu Group International, helmed by the eminent Yusuff Ali M.A, stands as an illustrious conglomerate with an awe-inspiring annual turnover of $8bn. Its global footprint spans across 23 countries in the Middle East, Asia, US, and Europe, encompassing hypermarket operations, mall development, manufacturing, trading, hospitality, and real estate sectors. With over 65,000 dedicated staff, Lulu Group International boasts a prestigious presence in retail, wholesale, food processing, and real estate development.

Dr Mohamed Althaf, Director of LuLu Group International, expressed immense pleasure in joining hands with Gallery Five Group, emphasizing the transformative potential of this collaboration. Regional Director Shaijan M.O. Regional Manager Shanavas P and Retail Operations Manager Simon Alexander echoed these sentiments, underlining the partnership's strategic significance.

Pegasus Wong, Chairman of Gallery Five Group, described this alliance as the inaugural step towards an expansive journey in the Middle East. This collaboration unveils the first interior showroom, offering an array of services including home interior, a designer platform, home accessories, artwork, smart home solutions, and a furniture showroom, aimed at setting a new standard in luxury living experiences.

This partnership symbolizes a joint commitment to innovation and excellence, with plans to set new benchmarks across Qatar and the wider GCC region. It is a significant leap forward in the realm of luxury interior design, promising elevated experiences for esteemed customers.