Two Lebanese, Six Israelis Injured In Confrontations On Lebanese-Israeli Borders

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Dec 11 (NNN-NNA) – Two Lebanese civilians and six Israeli soldiers were injured yesterday, in confrontations between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, on the Lebanese-Israeli borders, sources said.

“In support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched a drone attack today (yesterday), on a headquarters of the Israeli army, south of Ya'ara Barracks, leading to several casualties among its soldiers,” said a statement by Hezbollah.

Later in the day, the Israeli media reported that two Israel Defence Forces soldiers were moderately wounded, and four others were lightly hurt by shrapnels and smoke inhalation in a Hezbollah drone attack on a base in western Galilee.

Meanwhile, Lebanese military sources said, Israeli warplanes yesterday launched 11 airstrikes on several villages and towns in southern Lebanon, injuring two civilians, destroying four houses and causing damage to another 22.

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension since Oct 8, after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets towards Shebaa Farms, in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery towards south-eastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 144 on the Lebanese side, including 99 Hezbollah members, a Lebanese soldier, one member of the Amal Movement, 16 members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and 27 civilians, including three journalists, according to Lebanese security sources.– NNN-NNA