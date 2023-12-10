Lower House, Qatar Chamber Of Commerce Talk Trade, Investment Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 10 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House Ahmed Safadi and Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce Khalifa Al Thani Sunday discussed the strengthening trade cooperation on the sidelines of an official visit conducted by Safadi.Safadi said Jordan has a comprehensive modernisation project launched by His Majesty King Abdullah that includes paths of political, economic and administrative modernisation.Safadi called for building "real and effective" partnerships between Qatari and Jordanian businessmen and organising mutual visits for them to review the available investment opportunities and discuss establishing joint projects.Safadi said Jordanians in Qatar "are a source of pride and honour. They are the best ambassadors for the country, and they have received praise from many Qatari officials," expressing "great appreciation" to Qatar for the facilities it provides for the entry of qualified Jordanians.Al Thani described the Jordanian-Qatari relations as "close and established at all levels," expressing keenness to develop them.He described Jordan as the preferred investment environment for many Qatari investors due to its security, stability, advanced infrastructure, qualified competencies and attractive investment environment.He said the Qatari Chamber of Commerce is keen to establish joint economic, trade and investment alliances, stressing the "importance" of learning about the investment opportunities in Jordan.