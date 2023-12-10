               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Envoy Calls On Switzerland To Combat Illegal Financial Flows


12/10/2023 2:20:15 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Вашингтон снова требует от Берна войти в состав REPO

  • Share
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • E-mail
  • Print
  • Copy link

"Bern's membership of the G7 task force would be very welcome," she told the Swiss Sunday weekly newspaper NZZ am Sonntag

The aim is to ensure that account holders cannot hide behind shell companies.

While she welcomes Switzerland's efforts in this area, Coulter calls on Switzerland to keep it up. The statement echoes a prior demand made directly by US Ambassasdor to Switzerland Scott Miller.

MENAFN10122023000210011054ID1107566601

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search