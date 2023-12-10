Outraged Military Withdraws From Mihintale Temple

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

An outraged Sri Lanka military has decided to withdraw from the Mihintale temple after the Chief incumbent had raised concerns over the presence of two soldiers in the premises.

State Minister of Defence, Pramitha Bandara Tennekoon told Parliament today that a decision has been taken to withdraw over 200 troops from the temple.

He said that the troops were disappointed at the allegations raised by the Chief incumbent.

The State Minister said the image of the military must be protected and as such they will be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the Police said that they will continue to remain at the temple despite a decision taken by the military to withdraw. (Colombo Gazette)