QC Reviews Boosting Commercial Cooperation With Bosnia

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently hosted a trade delegation from the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, led by Nahid Hassan Begovic, President of the Businessman Association 'Positiv'. Dr. Mohamed Jawhar Al Mohamed, a Qatar Chamber board member, presided over the Qatari side during the meeting. Several board members, including Shaheen Al Mohannadi, Abdulla Al Emadi, and Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani, also attended the meeting.

Both sides engaged in discussions on enhancing economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries, with a focus on attracting Qatari investments to Bosnia. Additionally, they explored opportunities to promote various investment possibilities in Bosnia to the Qatari business community.

In his remarks, Dr. Mohamed Jawhar Al Mohamed commended the strong relations between both countries across diverse fields. He highlighted the keen interest of Qatari investors and businessmen in exploring opportunities in Bosnia.

For his part, Nahid Begovic highlighted that Positiv comprises 24 leading Bosnian companies specialising in various sectors. In turn, Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani, Chairperson of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum, emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation and communication between Qatari and Bosnian businessmen.

On his part, Abdualla Al Emadi expressed that Qatari investors are eager to invest in Bosnia, considering it a gate to the EU. He stressed his readiness to collaborate with the Bosnian side in the field of furniture manufacturing.

While Shaheen Al Mohannadi highlighted the unique relations between Qatar and Bosnia, noting that Bosnia is an attractive destination for tourism.