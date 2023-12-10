Ri Shatters Eight World Records On Golden Day For North Korea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: North Korea's Ri Suk renewed the record books in the women's 64 kg clean and jerk on her way to win three gold medals at the Qatar Cup IWF Grand Prix II in Doha, yesterday.

Suk also broke seven junior world records in five good lifts at the Aspire Ladies Hall.

Suk registered 114-146-260 in Group A contest yesterday, while her compatriot Rim Un Sim secured a triple of silver medals in 113-141-254.

Suk, a two-time former Asian Junior champion, lifted an impressive 130 kg – 10 more than her closest opponent in her first attempt.

She made her intentions clear straight away, deciding to go for the world record attempt in the second attempt in which she failed to register the 146 kg mark.

North Korea's Chong Song Ri in action yesterday.

However, the 20-year-old succeeded in her final lift in the event as she celebrated after bettering the senior clean and jerk world record set four years ago by Deng Wei, the Chinese star who won Olympic gold and five world titles before retiring in 2020. Nigeria's Ruth Imoleayo Ayodele won the bronze in all three categories, registering 98-120-218.

Meanwhile, North Korea's Chong Song Ri made a clean sweep of gold medals in the men's 81 kg weight class, further establishing the East Asian nation's dominance in the Qatar Cup IWF Grand Prix II.

Ri was the standout performer in the event, registering 165-209-374 to secure the triple crown, while Rahmat Erwin Abdullah of Indonesia won three silver medals with a total of 362 kg (161 in snatch and 201 in clean and jerk). Turkmenistan's Gaygysyz Torayev won the overall bronze lifting 150-188-338.

Albania's Briken Calja won the bronze medal in the snatch with a 155 mark, while Torayev won the clean and jerk bronze in 188.