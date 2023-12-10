Second Plane With Wounded Palestinians Arrives In Qatar For Treatment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Following directives from the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani regarding the treatment of wounded Palestinians and sponsorship of orphans, the second plane carrying injured Palestinians arrived in Qatar yesterday, December 9, 2023.



Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater announced this on her social media sharing pictures and video of the medical evacuation plane belonging to Amiri Air Force landing in Doha.

In an Arabic post, that roughly translates to, she wrote "Each of them has his own story. There are those who lost a home, there are those who lost loved ones, there are those who lost an arm or a leg, and there are those who lost all of that, but despite all that, they did not lose their faith, their patience, nor their smile of contentment from the heart."

The Minister along with HE Munir Abdullah Ghannam, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Qatar, and staff at the Palestinian Embassy received the patients at Doha Airport. "I also thank the Egyptian Ministry of Health and the Egyptian Red Crescent for their support in the transportation process," Al Khater added.

The Amir on December 3 issued a directive to treat 1,500 wounded Palestinians, in addition to sponsoring 3,000 orphans from the Gaza Strip. Following this announcement, the first plane of wounded requiring treatment arrived in the country on December 4.