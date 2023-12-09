Ukraine Produces Almost 2M T Of Mineral Fertilizers In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine produced almost 2 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers in 2023, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

It is noted that the total production potential in Ukraine is up to 3 million tonnes of fertilizers per year. At the same time, the fertilizer industry has significant export potential. Therefore, the ministry plans to expand export markets, including in EU countries.

"Establishing export routes will have a positive impact, among other things, on farmers' needs for mineral fertilizers. The area under oilseeds is growing.

Next year, we hope, the industry will start recovering," said Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Dragon Capital raises Ukraine's GDP growthin 2023

According to him, since Russia's full-scale invasion, the needs of Ukrainian farmers for mineral fertilizers have changed, particularly, due to the damage caused by the Russian aggressor and problems with exports.

As reported, according to IA Infoindustry, in January-October 2023, Ukraine imported 2 million tonnes of fertilizers, a record high for the last two years.