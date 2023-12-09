Ukrenergo Gets Emergency Power Supplies From Europe For Third Day In Row

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the third day in a row, Ukrenergo, the operator or Ukraine's unified power system, is seeking emergency assistance from European electricity transmission system operators to cover the deficit in the grid.

The company reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

"Today, December 9, Ukrenergo's dispatch center is forced to appeal again for emergency assistance from the operators of the electricity transmission system of Romania and Poland, from 12:00 to 19:00, with a capacity of 300 MW," the statement reads.

As the company explained, the emergency measure is used to compensate for the deficit in the power system, the main cause of which is the lack of generating capacity.

Throughout the day, a power unit at one of the thermal power plants went into emergency repair, and another one went into scheduled repair. The restoration of several generating units in a front-line region is underway after enemy artillery strikes, and in other regions – after massive Russian missile attacks last winter.

The high level of electricity consumption also complicates the situation.

"Each of us can influence this factor. Please consume responsibly," emphasized Ukrenergo.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 7, in order to balance the power system, Ukrenergo attracted emergency aid from Slovakia, Poland, and Romania.

On December 8, the company was forced to again attract emergency assistance from the European energy system – from the operators in Romania and Poland.