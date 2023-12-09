Kuwait's Admission Into SCO Boosts Members' Ties -- Sec. Gen.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming has affirmed State of Kuwait's admission into the organization as a dialogue partner contributes to boosting ties among member states.

The State of Kuwait can play a pivotal role in enhancing cooperation among the SCO member countries, uniting efforts in the face of challenges and threats, boosting regional commercial, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, said Zhang, as cited by a statement released by the State of Kuwait Embassy in China.

Other SCO objectives are ensuring member states' commitment to dialogue, cooperation and adherence to the United Nations charter and international laws, particularly those that aim at safeguarding global peace and security, establishing partnerships among the States, protecting their sovereignty, respecting nations' right to determine their destiny, in addition to making headways at the political, social, economic and cultural levels.

Zhang affirmed the State of Kuwait is keen on maintaining balanced and various partnerships with States and international organizations and cooperation in particular with the SCO countries to attain common goals.

The SCO, established in Shanghai on June 15, 2001, currently groups eight member States (Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, China, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and India as well as four countries as observers (Afghanistan, Iran, Belarus and Mongolia).

Kuwait, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Maldives, singed memoranda of understanding to join the body as dialogue partners, last May.

The SCO, the largest regional organization globally, aims at establishing a multi-polar global order that conforms with norms of the international law, mutual respect principles that serve each State's interests. (end)

