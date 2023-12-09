Towards Sustainable Music, XP Music Futures kicks off with songs reflecting diversity and beauty of the Saudi cultures

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) • XP Conference serves as a creative hub providing tools, experiences, and knowledge to build collaboration and enable talents in achieving success in their music careers’, Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST, said



The third edition of the XP Music Conference 2023 kicked off yesterday at Jax District, Riyadh, with a large attendance and participation from various countries around the world. The conference, the first of its kind in the Middle East, is taking place over three days and features over 300 speakers from 30 countries.



In his opening speech at the conference, Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST, welcomed the guests and participants who gathered at the creative Jax District in the historic Diriyah, the capital of culture, to participate in the XP Conference, which serves as a creative hub providing tools, experiences, and knowledge to build collaboration and enable talents in achieving success in their music careers.



XP ‘23 also allows music enthusiasts to explore the ongoing changes and developments in the music industry through a customized program that engages the audience with interactive experiences, combining enjoyment of music with learning and education.



Alharatani noted that XP program includes eight initiatives aiming at shaping the future of the music industry by empowering artistic talents and supporting projects and emerging music companies. He expressed pride in the partnership with the Music Commission and its ongoing efforts to support a sustainable music industry. Additionally, he appreciated choosing the wonderful venue of JAX District to be home of the conference, along with hosting numerous musical events, artistic activities, and cultural events throughout the year.



The opening ceremony concluded with a unique musical performance by Oman Street band and the Saudi singer Salwa Al Ahmad. She performed four songs that reflected the diversified cultures of four regions in Saudi Arabia: Najd, Aseer, the Western Region, and the South. The fourth famous song titled (We Differed) expressed love for music with the rhythms of Saudi folklore and Western beats. Al Ahmad performed it in collaboration with the singer Nahas.



The singer Salwa Al Ahmad, who studied music in the Kingdom and sings in multiple languages, said that the conference serves as a platform for cultural interaction. Hence, the band's performance reflected a mix of Saudi cultures with music from four different regions as an experiment in communicating through music, a language that everyone understands.



Nada Alhelabi, Strategy Director at MDLBEAST and Director XP Music Futures, stated that the true success of the conference lies in building an advanced platform that brings together artists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers to discuss the future of the music industry, share opinions and perspectives on the developments in the music scene, and explore local, regional, and international musical projects. The conference aims to facilitate the exchange of experiences and knowledge, enabling young talents to learn from success stories in the Kingdom, the region, and the world.



Alhelabi added that this year’s XP focuses on four main pillars: the scene, innovation, talent, and impact. Over 150 sessions and workshops will discuss how to enhance concepts of sustainability, equality, and integration in the music scene. The conference aims to support creative ideas and foster an innovative spirit, provide knowledge, necessary support, and inspiration for passionate talents in arts and music, in addition to exploring all components influencing the future of the industry.



