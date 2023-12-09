World Arabian Horse Championship Delivers Unforgettable Equine Grandeur

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second day of the World Arabian Horse Championship 2023, held against the backdrop of the historic Old Doha Port, unfolded with a mesmerizing display of grace and prowess from elite yearling colts.

Taking centre-stage, Sari Ajmal not only claimed the top spot in the Yearling Colts Section (Class 4A) but did so with a commanding presence and flawless form, earning an impressive score of 92.36 points, while LR Anselmo emerged as the triumphant front-runner in Class 4B with 92.21 points.

In the Junior Colts Section which unveiled exceptional talents in Classes 5A and 5B, intensified the electrifying atmosphere at the arena. In Class 5A, Asayel Awtad emerged as the undisputed leader, claiming the top position with a stellar score of 92.00 points.

Meanwhile, in Class 5B, the competition soared to greater heights. D Shahhar seized the limelight, achieving a remarkable score of 93.14 points and securing the top position.

The Senior Stallions Section, EKS Farajj seized the crown in Class 6A. Farajj's majestic performance earned him the top spot with an outstanding score of 93.14 points.

In Class 6B, Excalibur EA dominated the field, achieving a commanding score of 93.29 points as the sun gracefully set over the Old Doha Port.