Azerbaijani Scientist Gives Speech At ICESCO Forum In Morocco

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Farda Asadov, Ph.D., head of the Department of History and
Economy of Arab Countries at the Institute of Oriental Studies
named after Academician Z M Bunyadov of ANAS, participated in the
International Silk Road Forum organized by the Scientific,
Educational and Cultural Organization of the Islamic Countries
(ICESCO) in Rabat, Morocco, Azernews reports.
Institute of Oriental Studies said that well-known historians of
ICESCO member countries gave speeches and discussed the historical
relations connecting the People's Republic of China with the
Islamic world and the current cooperation projects at the forum.
The day after the official program of the conference, a seminar
dedicated to the heritage and values of Ibn Battuta, the famous
traveler of the Islamic world, was held in the Chinese cultural
center in Morocco.
At the forum held at the headquarters of ICESCO and subsequent
events, Farda Asadov gave a speech on "Trade cooperation between
Arabs and Caspian Turks on the Silk Road" and spoke about the
historical importance of trade relations between China and the
Muslim world in the early Middle Ages.
