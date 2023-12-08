Woman Injured As Russians Shell Residential Area Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was injured as Russian forces shelled a residential area in Kherson city.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform. Read also:
Enemy hits Nikopol
three times with heavy artillery, injuring civilian
"The enemy is attacking Kherson. The residential area was hit,” he posted.
A 46-year-old woman suffered a head injury.
As reported, on December 7, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 54 times, injuring six civilians.
