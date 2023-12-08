Woman Injured As Russians Shell Residential Area Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was injured as Russian forces shelled a residential area in Kherson city.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Enemy hitsthree times with heavy artillery, injuring civilian

"The enemy is attacking Kherson. The residential area was hit,” he posted.

A 46-year-old woman suffered a head injury.

As reported, on December 7, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 54 times, injuring six civilians.